Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Quiet weather most of the week

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This evening will be dry and clear with fog possible by morning. That fog was thick in spots this morning so expect the same tomorrow. It will also be frosty so allow time to remove the frost from your windshield. Low 26.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 40s. We remain quiet, although cooler Wednesday with clouds increasing Thursday.

The chance for rain will arrive Friday, mainly in the evening. It will be warm with highs in the mid 50s but bring rain gear if you are heading to a Christmas Eve service. Rain will end by dawn Christmas morning with clearing skies through the day Saturday. Sunday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. Monday rain chances return with scattered showers throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Bond set for man accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Lebanon Junior High School
Lebanon Junior High teacher cancels final test after TikTok video goes viral

Latest News

Chances of a white Christmas remain small
Remaining dry and quiet much of the week
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Sunny and Seasonal
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast