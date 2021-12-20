Celebration of Lights
Stolen 58-foot bridge found on Medina County property, 1 man arrested

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58 foot long, 10-foot wide, and 6-foot high bridge stolen from Akron was found partially disassembled on a Medina County property last Friday, Akron police officers said.

The bridge was stolen from a field on the west side of Seiberling Street, just behind the Harwick Standard Corporation earlier this month.

Stolen Akron bridge
Akron police detectives said David Bramley, 63, formerly worked in the Akron area and paid a local trucking company to use their crane to place the bridge on a vehicle and transport it to Medina County.

Bramley, of Sharon Township, Medina County, is now charged with felony theft.

Stolen Akron bridge
Arrangements are now being made to ship the bridge back to Akron in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

