Stolen 58-foot bridge found on Medina County property, 1 man arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58 foot long, 10-foot wide, and 6-foot high bridge stolen from Akron was found partially disassembled on a Medina County property last Friday, Akron police officers said.

The bridge was stolen from a field on the west side of Seiberling Street, just behind the Harwick Standard Corporation earlier this month.

Akron police detectives said David Bramley, 63, formerly worked in the Akron area and paid a local trucking company to use their crane to place the bridge on a vehicle and transport it to Medina County.

Bramley, of Sharon Township, Medina County, is now charged with felony theft.

Arrangements are now being made to ship the bridge back to Akron in the coming days.

