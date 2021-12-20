Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Strong quake hits N California; no tsunami or major damage

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage in Northern California. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck a rural stretch of Northern California’s coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.

The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected to follow.

About 25,000 people were in range of strong shaking, but some people as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento reported feeling rumblings.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s office has not issued evacuation orders but has reported some road closures due to rock slides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Bond set for son accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Arrest made in woman’s murder in East Price Hill
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the...
Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Scott Perry
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Wal-Mart...
California sues Walmart over disposal of hazardous waste
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Sen. Joe Manchin blames staffers at the White House for pushing him too hard in negotiations on...
What's next for 'Build Back Better' after Manchin's no?