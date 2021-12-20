Sunny and Seasonal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning lows will dip into the low to mid 20s. The sunshine finally makes a comeback. Look for mostly sunny and dry conditions through Tuesday with with high pressure settling in and seasonably chilly highs in the 40s.

Clouds will gradually increase on Thursday as high pressure shifts east. Temperatures become milder for a few days. Upper 40s by Thursday, mid 50s on Christmas Eve Friday. If you were hoping for a White Christmas, it won’t happen here in the Tr-State this year. The best we will get is a chance for a few scattered rain showers late on Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Day forecast is expected to be sunny and dry with a high around 55 degrees.

