Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Sunshine returns, holiday week looks cold but mainly dry

By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear and frigid overnight. Monday morning lows will dip into the low to mid 20s. The sunshine finally makes a comeback. Look for mostly sunny and dry conditions through Tuesday with with high pressure settling in and seasonably chilly highs in the 40s.

Clouds will gradually increase on Thursday as high pressure shifts east. Temperatures become milder for a few days. Upper 40s by Thursday, mid 50s on Christmas Eve Friday. If you were hoping for a White Christmas, it won’t happen here in the Tr-State this year. The best we will get is a chance for a few scattered rain showers late on Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Day forecast is expected to be sunny and dry with a high around 55 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
1 dead, multiple injured in Millvale shooting, police say
Moustapha Ka and Alyssa Murray
Guilty plea in shooting death of Crescent Springs woman
Shots were fired at police in Westwood Friday night.
Shots fired at Cincinnati police officer in Westwood
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
The Washington Post’s legal team has asked for the dismissal of the $250 million lawsuit filed...
Sandmann announces settlement with NBC

Latest News

Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
7 Hills Church in Florence is collecting items to take to the tornado victims in Western...
NKY church collects supplies to take to Western KY tornado victims
Dry For The Next Few Days
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast