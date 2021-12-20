Suspect charged with shooting at several Cincinnati police officers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest and charged with shooting at several Cincinnati police officers in Westwood Friday night, court records show.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of McHenry Avenue.

No officers were hit, and no injuries were reported, police said at the time.

Early Saturday, police booked Tadario Hall, 34, of Westwood, into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He was charged with five counts of felonious assault and several other charges related to an alleged domestic violence/aggravated menacing incident with a gun that initially prompted police to respond to the apartment, court documents state.

When officers approached the apartment complex on foot, a single gunshot was heard. Officers quickly took cover, they wrote in an affidavit.

After about an hour, they say Hall surrendered to police without further incident.

During a search of the apartment, three 9mm shell casings and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun were recovered, the affidavit states.

“During a review of the (police body worn camera) it was clear that the shot was fired in the direction of the officers,” police wrote in the court document.

Hall is scheduled to face a Hamilton County judge on the felonious assault charges at 9 a.m. Monday.

In the alleged robbery offense, Hall is accused of pushing a woman to the ground and taking her keys out of her purse on Thursday, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Police wrote in another complaint he pulled a gun on his sister the following day, on Friday, and threatened to kill her.

Hall also is charged with robbery, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone and receiving stolen property.

He faces an additional count of having weapons under disability, or illegally having a gun due to a previous felony drug offense, court records state.

Hall appeared before a Hamilton County judge Saturday morning on these charges.

The judge ordered “no bond,” court documents show.

