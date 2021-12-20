Teen makes school shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday after she made a TikTok video stating that she was going to “shoot up Liberty Junior School” because she “didn’t want to go to school,” according to a complaint.

Butler County Sherriff Richard Jones says that the TikTok post was then posted to Snapchat. A student then called 911.

Liberty Junior School was notified about the threat and then announced Monday that the school would be closed.

School Director Betsy Fuller says that the school is continuing to work with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the West Chester Police Department with the investigation.

“We are grateful to our students and families who shared information about this threat. We appreciate our families’ understanding with the last-minute closure this morning. We will always make decisions that have the safety of our students and staff at the forefront,” Fuller said.

She adds that safety concerns should be reported to a school administrator, police, or through the anonymous tip line at 844-SAFEROH.

The 13-year-old is facing one count of making terroristic threats.

Sheriff Jones said his office takes these threats seriously.

“I’ve said this before and will continue to say, we take these threats very seriously,” the sheriff said. “Cowards behind the keyboard will be identified, arrested and charged.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

