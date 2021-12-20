Update: Alert canceled for 89-year-old man missing from Dayton area

UPDATE: This Missing Adult Alert has been canceled, Huber Heights police said at 4:28 a.m. Monday.

Earlier Story:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued early Monday for an 89-year-old Dayton area man who police say suffers from memory loss and other health issues.

Walter Barton was last seen driving away from his residence on Bayside Drive in Montgomery County’s city of Riverside at 11 a.m. Sunday., according to Huber Heights police.

He is described as 5′ 7″ and 165 pounds with white hair and gray eyes.

The vehicle involved is a black 2002 GMC Envoy with Ohio license plate EX06HW.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

