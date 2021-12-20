Celebration of Lights
Vehicle backs into Sycamore Twp home, 1 trapped inside, sheriff’s office says

A vehicle backed into a Sycamore Township home and trapped one person inside, according to the...
A vehicle backed into a Sycamore Township home and trapped one person inside, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(Live 5/File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WXIX) - A vehicle backed into a Sycamore Township home and trapped one person inside, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 4000 block of Limerick Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., county dispatchers confirm.

Multiple deputies and other first responders are on scene, said Kyla Woods, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“There is a person trapped inside the home and (Cincinnati Fire Department) personnel are currently working to rescue her,” Woods said in a written statement.

“At last check, she was talking to fire personnel as they work to get her out. No one else is believed to be inside. There were no injuries to the driver or passengers in the vehicle.”

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

