Vehicle backs into Sycamore Twp home, 1 trapped inside, sheriff’s office says

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WXIX) - A vehicle backed into a Sycamore Township home and trapped one person inside, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 4000 block of Limerick Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., county dispatchers confirm.

Multiple deputies and other first responders are on scene, said Kyla Woods, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“There is a person trapped inside the home and (Cincinnati Fire Department) personnel are currently working to rescue her,” Woods said in a written statement.

“At last check, she was talking to fire personnel as they work to get her out. No one else is believed to be inside. There were no injuries to the driver or passengers in the vehicle.”

