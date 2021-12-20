Celebration of Lights
Vevay man charged in August fatal crash that killed one

Alexander Lynn
Alexander Lynn(Dearborn County Jail)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Vevay man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on Salem Ridge Road in August that resulted in the death of one man, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

The crash happened east of Poor House Hill Road on Aug. 24.

Deddens charges Alexander Lynn with operating while intoxicating causing a death, operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and other related charges.

Indiana State Police said Leo Philpot, 63, of Vevay, was in a utility task vehicle with passenger Brandon Foutty, 34, of Rising Sun.

Philpot was going west on Salem Ridge Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a field, ISP said.

At that moment, Lynn, driving a Chevrolet Malibu, entered the eastbound lane trying to pass Philpot.

Lynn’s Malibu hit the rear of Philpot’s vehicle and pushed it off the road, causing it to overturn.

Foutty was partially ejected, ISP says.

He was transported to a Dearborn County hospital, where ISP reports he was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

Philpot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynn was uninjured.

Deddens said the Indiana Department of Toxicology tested the blood, and it demonstrated the presence of a controlled substance, THC, in Lynn’s system. Philpot did not have a controlled substance in his blood and alcohol was not a factor.

Lynn surrendered himself on a warrant.

“I am saddened by the loss of life and serious injury in this case. I commend the officers involved for their good work, and my office will vigorously pursue justice as we move forward with this case,” Deddens said.

Lynn’s next court date has not been scheduled.

