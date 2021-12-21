Bearcat fans invited to ‘Light Up Nippert’ drone show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students, alumni and fans are invited to historic Nippert Stadium on Tuesday evening for a special drone show in celebration of the Bearcats’ first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The show will take place at 5:45 p.m. before the men’s basketball game against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m.

More than 150 drones will light up the skies over Nippert for a unique show.

For the best views, attendees are encouraged to sit in the south endzone, sections 112-116, which comprise the student section on game days.

