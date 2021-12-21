Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Cincinnati police partner with children at ‘Get the Groceries’ event

Hundreds of children in need will receive a toy and shop for groceries to feed their families...
Hundreds of children in need will receive a toy and shop for groceries to feed their families this holiday season thanks to the 13th annual “Get the Groceries” program.(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of children in need will receive a toy and shop for groceries to feed their families this holiday season thanks to the 13th annual “Get the Groceries” program.

Cincinnati police officers will partner with children and help them shop Tuesday at the Kroger store in Oakley.

Each child will receive $100 for food.

It’s an opportunity for the Cincinnati Police Department to connect with and give back to the residents they protect and serve.

According to event organizers, most children are mindful of the groceries they select for their families and stay on buget.

But sometimes there is spending over the allotted amount.

During those moments, a member of the community typically is at the checkout line ready to pay the difference, creating more heartwarming and inspiring stories.

Other first responders Community groups and other first responders are also involved in the event.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation provided the toys.

TQL provided transportation to get the toys delivered to the FOP Hall, where officers donated more time by donating them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Man charged with murder in woman’s shooting death in East Price Hill
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Teen arrested after making shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says
Felicia Skidmore
Mom OD’d on heroin; neglected, endangered 2 small children, police say

Latest News

Bari Lynn Doyle
Investigators seeking tips in case of Walton woman beaten to death
Watch out for patches of fog around the Ohio River in places like Interstate 275 and Kellogg...
Foggy start to first day of winter
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Man charged with murder in woman’s shooting death in East Price Hill
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
Pedestrian dead in Green Twp crash