Cincinnati police partner with children at ‘Get the Groceries’ event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of children in need will receive a toy and shop for groceries to feed their families this holiday season thanks to the 13th annual “Get the Groceries” program.

Cincinnati police officers will partner with children and help them shop Tuesday at the Kroger store in Oakley.

Each child will receive $100 for food.

It’s an opportunity for the Cincinnati Police Department to connect with and give back to the residents they protect and serve.

According to event organizers, most children are mindful of the groceries they select for their families and stay on buget.

But sometimes there is spending over the allotted amount.

During those moments, a member of the community typically is at the checkout line ready to pay the difference, creating more heartwarming and inspiring stories.

Other first responders Community groups and other first responders are also involved in the event.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation provided the toys.

TQL provided transportation to get the toys delivered to the FOP Hall, where officers donated more time by donating them.

