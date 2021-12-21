Celebration of Lights
Crash shuts down I-275 at Combs Hehl Bridge

First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.(OHGO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 are closed at the Combs Hehl Bridge due to a large crash.

The multi-vehicle crash happened near Kellogg Avenue.

Police and fire units out of Campbell County are at the scene. Firefighters from Anderson Township and Cincinnati are also at the scene.

Anderson firefighters say a car flipped during the crash.

Reports of the crash came in shortly before 7:30 p.m.

No word on how long the closure will last.

FOX19 is en route to the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

