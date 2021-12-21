Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

First day of winter starts with areas of fog

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 40s. We remain dry, although cooler Wednesday with clouds increasing Thursday.

The chance for rain will arrive Friday, mainly in the evening. It will be warm with highs in the mid 50s but bring rain gear if you are heading to a Christmas Eve service. Rain will end by dawn Christmas morning with clearing skies through the day Saturday. Sunday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. Monday rain chances return with scattered showers throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Man charged with murder in woman’s shooting death in East Price Hill
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Teen arrested after making shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says
Felicia Skidmore
Mom OD’d on heroin; neglected, endangered 2 small children, police say

Latest News

Sunny and Seasonal
Cold and dry tonight with frost possible
Cold but dry tonight
Frosty and foggy Tuesday morning
Chances of a white Christmas remain small
Remaining dry and quiet much of the week