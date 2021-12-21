Foggy start to first day of winter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first day of winter Tuesday is starting with patchy fog in parts of the Tri-State.

The fog is expected to burn off by 10 a.m.

We're also seeing fog at the IN/OH line. This is at 275 and the US 50 underpass.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/uUbDr6DfIq — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) December 21, 2021

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday.

The high temperature will reach the mid-40s.

Winter will officially begin this morning.

Astronomical winter begins Tuesday! However, we don't see any snow in the long-term forecast. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dbyMmOW6Rr — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) December 21, 2021

We remain dry but cooler Wednesday.

Thermometers will struggle to reach the upper 30s by 4 p.m.

Lows both Tuesday and Wednesday nights will fall into the 20s.

Then, temperatures will turn unseasonably warm again.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 50 degrees.

Clouds will increase Thursday night.

This year will be a wet, not white, Christmas.

Expect chances of rain Friday and for Christmas Eve Friday night.

Friday’s high will reach 58 degrees.

The pick day of the week will be Christmas Day.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.

