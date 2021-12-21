Celebration of Lights
Foggy start to first day of winter

Watch out for patches of fog around the Ohio River in places like Interstate 275 and Kellogg Avenue.
Watch out for patches of fog around the Ohio River in places like Interstate 275 and Kellogg Avenue.(www.ohgo.com)
By Catherine Bodak and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first day of winter Tuesday is starting with patchy fog in parts of the Tri-State.

The fog is expected to burn off by 10 a.m.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday.

The high temperature will reach the mid-40s.

Winter will officially begin this morning.

We remain dry but cooler Wednesday.

Thermometers will struggle to reach the upper 30s by 4 p.m.

Lows both Tuesday and Wednesday nights will fall into the 20s.

Then, temperatures will turn unseasonably warm again.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 50 degrees.

Clouds will increase Thursday night.

This year will be a wet, not white, Christmas.

Expect chances of rain Friday and for Christmas Eve Friday night.

Friday’s high will reach 58 degrees.

The pick day of the week will be Christmas Day.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.

