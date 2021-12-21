Celebration of Lights
Frosty and foggy Tuesday morning

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Overnight we will see fog develop in spots. It will also be frosty so allow time to remove the frost from your windshield. Low 26.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 40s. We remain quiet, although cooler Wednesday with clouds increasing Thursday.

The chance for rain will arrive Friday, mainly in the evening. It will be warm with highs in the mid 50s but bring rain gear if you are heading to a Christmas Eve service. Rain will end by dawn Christmas morning with clearing skies through the day Saturday. Sunday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. Monday rain chances return with scattered showers throughout the day.

