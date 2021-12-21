Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Hyde Park bank robbery suspect shot himself as officers approached, police say

Police said the man shot himself as officers approached.
Police said the man shot himself as officers approached.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Hyde Park bank ended with the man shooting himself, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to reports of a bank robbery around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Edwards Road.

They said an armed individual demanded money and fled from the Eagles Savings Bank on foot.

When officers began the search for the suspect they found a man who fit the description on the Wasson Way Trail.

As officers approached the suspect took out a firearm, according to Assistant Police Chief Terri Theetge.

Officers asked him to drop the gun and Theetge said he discharged one round shooting himself in the head.

The suspect is in “very serious condition” at UC Medical Center, the assistant chief said.

Police did not release any information on the suspect at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Man charged with murder in woman’s shooting death in East Price Hill
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Teen arrested after making shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
Felicia Skidmore
Mom OD’d on heroin; neglected, endangered 2 small children, police say

Latest News

Ohio National Guard to discuss response to state’s hospitals
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts
Washington Platform Saloon & Restaurant is set to close after more than 150 years.
Washington Platform owner announces restaurant’s closure
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured...
Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot grease in Butler County break-in, police say