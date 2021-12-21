Hyde Park bank robbery suspect shot himself as officers approached, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Hyde Park bank ended with the man shooting himself, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to reports of a bank robbery around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Edwards Road.

They said an armed individual demanded money and fled from the Eagles Savings Bank on foot.

When officers began the search for the suspect they found a man who fit the description on the Wasson Way Trail.

As officers approached the suspect took out a firearm, according to Assistant Police Chief Terri Theetge.

Officers asked him to drop the gun and Theetge said he discharged one round shooting himself in the head.

The suspect is in “very serious condition” at UC Medical Center, the assistant chief said.

Police did not release any information on the suspect at this time.

