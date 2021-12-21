Investigators seeking tips in case of Walton woman beaten to death

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - More than twenty years after a Walton woman was found beaten to death, investigators believe those responsible are still alive.

Boone County detectives believe they’re a tip away from cracking the case of Bari Lynn Doyle’s death.

“There is a good chance, in this case, that it could be solved,” BCSO Det. Coy Cox said.

Doyle was 43 years old in December 2020 when she was discovered dead in her garage by her mother and her cousin, Kathy Schnieder.

Schnieder says Doyle was only wearing a robe when they found her.

“I kind of gasped,” she recalled.

Cox says there were signs of a struggle in several rooms of the home on Travis Street.

“When trouble arrived at her house, she anticipated that,” Cox said. “We know that because she took a weapon with her to the front door that was found at the scene.”

The detective explains Doyle had been associated with some people who used drugs. The same people ended up dead.

“We don’t believe that the act against them was specifically and directly related to Bari Doyle,” Cox said.

The detective says the sheriff’s office has DNA they are hoping to get processed soon at a state lab.

Without tips or a confirmed motive, the case remains at a standstill.

“It’s just like a big hole there, not knowing why or who,” said Schnieder. “Who could do such a thing and go on with their life like nothing happened?”

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 334-2175.

