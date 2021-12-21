Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Investigators seeking tips in case of Walton woman beaten to death

Bari Lynn Doyle was found by her mother and her cousin in December 2000.
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - More than twenty years after a Walton woman was found beaten to death, investigators believe those responsible are still alive.

Boone County detectives believe they’re a tip away from cracking the case of Bari Lynn Doyle’s death.

“There is a good chance, in this case, that it could be solved,” BCSO Det. Coy Cox said.

Doyle was 43 years old in December 2020 when she was discovered dead in her garage by her mother and her cousin, Kathy Schnieder.

Schnieder says Doyle was only wearing a robe when they found her.

“I kind of gasped,” she recalled.

Cox says there were signs of a struggle in several rooms of the home on Travis Street.

“When trouble arrived at her house, she anticipated that,” Cox said. “We know that because she took a weapon with her to the front door that was found at the scene.”

The detective explains Doyle had been associated with some people who used drugs. The same people ended up dead.

“We don’t believe that the act against them was specifically and directly related to Bari Doyle,” Cox said.

The detective says the sheriff’s office has DNA they are hoping to get processed soon at a state lab.

Without tips or a confirmed motive, the case remains at a standstill.

“It’s just like a big hole there, not knowing why or who,” said Schnieder. “Who could do such a thing and go on with their life like nothing happened?”

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 334-2175.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Bond set for son accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Arrest made in woman’s murder in East Price Hill
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Teen arrested after making shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says

Latest News

Lebanon teacher goes viral on TikTok
Lebanon teacher’s final exam canceled after viral TikTok post
Northside community planning event to improve pedestrians safety
Northside community leaders continue call for pedestrian safety measures
Bearcat fans invited to ‘Light Up Nippert’ drone show
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say