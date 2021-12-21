Lebanon teacher’s final exam canceled after viral TikTok post

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s the case of a TikTok post gone right.

Lebanon Junior High Health Teacher Josh Chasten had been hearing it from his students for months. Make a TikTok, they said. Post some videos. Get with the trends.

It only occurred to Chasten to follow through when he realized he could use the platform to improve engagement in the classroom.

“I just started watching it and I was like, well, I think I can make some TikToks with these trends but put, like, a little teacher [or] school spin on it,” Chasten said.

After a few videos in that vein, Chasten told his students that if a professional sports team commented on his latest post, he would cancel the final exam.

The post quickly went viral, and the comments from professional sports teams started to pour in.

“The kids were like, ‘Man, the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs commented!’” Chasten said. “I was like, yeah, that’s cool or whatever, and then ESPN commented, the NFL, the Olympics... I was like, okay, this is getting real.”

The post now has 8.5 million views and more than 164,000 comments.

“I have 160 students, and they’re all interested in a bunch of different things, and it seems like just about every interest level was covered in these comments, whether it be NFL, MLB, CBOC, QVC, whatever,” Chasten said. “Everybody was commenting.”

Comments also came from the likes of Pizza Hut and Papa John’s. Now Chasten says there’s one more surprise in store for his students.

“When we get back, Pizza Hut is throwing a pizza party for our staff, and Papa John’s is throwing a pizza party for every single one of my students,” Chasten said.

He adds he hopes teachers will continue finding unique ways to build personal relationships with students, whether on TikTok or not.

