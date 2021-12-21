Celebration of Lights
Man arrested on murder charge in East Price Hill slaying

Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is under arrest on a murder charge in the weekend homicide of a woman in an East Price Hill double shooting.

Cincinnati police took Jwan McCloud of West Price Hill into custody Monday.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit McCloud shot and killed Lacey Florence, 28, “during a verbal altercation.”

It happened in the 3700 block of Glenway Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release earlier Monday.

Another person was shot, a male with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken by private conveyance to Good Samaritan Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

Florence was pronounced dead shortly after.

Lacey Florence
Lacey Florence(Cincinnati Police Department)

Homicide investigators said Monday no further information will be released on the surviving victim.

This is the 90th homicide of the year, Cincinnati police spokeswoman Emily Szink confirmed Monday.

That’s just two away from matching the all-time record, which was set last year when 92 people were killed in the Queen City.

Most of the homicides, 82 out of the 92 so far this year, are with guns, according to police.

Anyone with information on Florence’s fatal shooting is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

