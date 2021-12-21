Mariemont shoppers surprised with free grocery bills from Mariemont Police Officers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Tuesday, the Mariemont Police Department was busy handing out gift cards to people they pulled over, but that was just part of their Christmas giveaway.

‘Twas four days before Christmas and all through the aisles, people were hustling and bustling filling their carts with piles. But among those customers was an officer or two, handing out generosity to a shopper or a few.

The Mariemont Police Department put the Merry in Mariemont spending the day handing out gift cards to drivers who got pulled over and then going to Kroger and Wal-Mart to pay for people’s groceries and more.

Diana Wiley was shopping at Kroger for a family Christmas dinner when she was surprised by the chief of police.

“This nice officer over here said, ‘I’ll pay for your order,’ and I said, ‘That’s a great Christmas present, thank you,’” Wiley said.

It is safe to say Jeff Schottker was pleasantly surprised to have someone else pay the Wal-Mart bill for his Christmas week groceries and gifts.

“We were getting ready for Christmas, doing some last-minute shopping,” explains Schoettker, “And this is a really nice surprise. Thank you very much for this, Merry Christmas everybody.”

Mariemont Police Chief Richard Hines says this is all possible thanks to donations from his fellow officers and local businesses.

This is the 10th year they have helped people in Mariemont and the surrounding area.

“It’s just a way for us to give back,” explains Chief Hines, “With the pandemic the way it’s been the last couple of years, a lot of people are in need and a lot of people are not as fortunate as we are. Here at Christmas time it’s a warm feeling to be able to do that.”

Chief Hines says they are not done yet. You too may get a surprise from a holly jolly officer during your last minute shopping this week.

