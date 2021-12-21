Massive redevelopment planned for Tri-County Mall

This story will be updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Developers are proposing a massive mixed-use project in the current footprint of the Tri-County Mall.

A majority of the properties would be demolished to their basic shell and structure, according to a preliminary concept plan (below).

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall (City of Springdale/BHDP)

The plan calls for up to 20 residential buildings and up to 2,600 residential units on the 76.5-acre site. The buildings could have a maximum height of ten stories.

Up to 39 buildings would contain other uses including office, food and beverage, entertainment, recreation, fitness, hotel and education.

The project would also include retail, though the concept plan notes that “uncertainties and economic forces adversely affecting traditional retail” call for proportionately less retail than entertainment space.

At least 15 percent of the project would be green space.

Current garages totaling 3,100 combined parking spaces would be preserved. Additional surface and structured parking could be part of the development as well.

The developer, MSC PH JV LLC, enlisted architecture firm BHDP to create the concept plan.

Purchase and sale agreements are in place for the mall as well as parcels formerly occupied by Macy’s and Sears.

The Springdale Planning Commission held a hearing on a modification to the site’s existing Planned Unit Development Dec. 7.

The planning commission recommended approval and referred the project to Springdale City Council for consideration.

Springdale City Council will consider an ordinance authorizing the redevelopment in its meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The project would proceed across five phases. Neither a specific timeline nor a total cost estimate was provided in the concept plan.

Preliminary site plan for the redevelopment of Tri-County mall. (City of Springdale/BHDP)

Preliminary concept plans of Tri-County Mall redevelopment. (City of Springdale/BHDP)

Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 with Pogue’s and Shillito’s department stores, both headquartered in Cincinnati, as the anchor tenants.

The Sears wing was added in 1969. An expansion project finished in 1992 saw the addition of a second level as well as a fourth anchor tenant in McAlpin’s.

The anchor tenants successively relocated through the 2000s, punctuating the mall’s meandering decline.

Macy’s was the last to shutter in 2021.

