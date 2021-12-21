Meals on Wheels sending tornado relief kits to Kentucky tornado victims
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Volunteers with Meals on Wheels are stepping up to help send food to the victims devastated by the deadly Kentucky tornadoes.
The food will be shipped out by the end of this week, which will then be distributed by the Red Cross.
