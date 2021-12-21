Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Meals on Wheels sending tornado relief kits to Kentucky tornado victims

Meals on Wheels sending tornado relief kits to Kentucky tornado victims
Meals on Wheels sending tornado relief kits to Kentucky tornado victims
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Volunteers with Meals on Wheels are stepping up to help send food to the victims devastated by the deadly Kentucky tornadoes.

The food will be shipped out by the end of this week, which will then be distributed by the Red Cross.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Man charged with murder in woman’s shooting death in East Price Hill
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Teen arrested after making shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says
Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
Pedestrian dead in Green Township crash

Latest News

'Light up Nippert' drone show
'Light up Nippert' drone show
Teen killed in shooting at a gas station in South Fairmount
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old at gas station
Mariemont Police help shoppers pay for groceries and more
Mariemont shoppers surprised with free grocery bills from Mariemont Police Officers
Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Massive redevelopment planned for Tri-County Mall