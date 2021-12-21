Celebration of Lights
Mom, 2-year-old son burned by chemical in Butler County break-in, police say

Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured...
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured when a suspect broke into their home and burned them with a chemical.(WTOK)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured when a suspect broke into their home and burned them with a chemical.

The mother called 911 about 7:50 a.m. and reported someone broke into her home in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue and threw something on her and her son that burned them, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt.

The mother and son were transported to area hospitals and are undergoing treatment for the burns, he said.

The extent of their injuries is not known, he added.

Detectives are investigating.

FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the day on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

