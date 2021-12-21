Mom, 2-year-old son burned by chemical in Butler County break-in, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured when a suspect broke into their home and burned them with a chemical.

The mother called 911 about 7:50 a.m. and reported someone broke into her home in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue and threw something on her and her son that burned them, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt.

The mother and son were transported to area hospitals and are undergoing treatment for the burns, he said.

The extent of their injuries is not known, he added.

Detectives are investigating.

