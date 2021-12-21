Celebration of Lights
New, sustainable homes installed in Dawson Springs

The homes are recycled shipping containers that include a kitchen, bathroom, shower, and bedroom.
The homes are recycled shipping containers that include a kitchen, bathroom, shower, and bedroom.(Peter Rodriguez)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WAVE) - As cleanup efforts continue in Western Kentucky, the rebuilding has already begun. Two new houses were installed in Dawson Springs on Monday.

Land Betterment Corporation is bringing four Eko houses to the area for people who lost their homes.

The homes are recycled shipping containers that include a kitchen, bathroom, shower, and bedroom. One home can sleep three to four people.

Two of those houses installed in just one day.

“In the first 15 minutes of the home being set on the blocks until the plumbing is finished, we had seven families stop wanting to go on tours of the homes,” Peter Rodriguez said.

“They’re not huge, but they’re full homes and of high quality,” chairman Mark Jensen said.

Four of the houses were already built in Huntsville. They were originally going to Eastern Kentucky for a new development project, but they’re going to Western Kentucky to help people get back on their feet.

The first six months will be free.

“The beauty of our solution is they can be deployed really quickly, and they can provide housing to families that are sleeping in schools right now that don’t have a place to stay, don’t have a place to shower,” Jensen said. “At the end of the day, we wanted these families to wake up on Christmas morning in a house, in a home.”

Land Betterment Corporation is working with the city to determine who will live in the houses.

