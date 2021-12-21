Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Northside community leaders continue call for pedestrian safety measures

State and city transportation officials are planning changes to address the issue.
Northside community planning event to improve pedestrians safety
Northside community planning event to improve pedestrians safety
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northside community leaders shared an update on their ongoing pedestrian safety efforts at a council meeting Monday night.

Community council members shared the next steps in their plan to make the neighborhood’s streets as safe as possible for those walking, running or biking.

The effort has been motivated by a series of pedestrian crashes going back years, including one that was fatal and another that nearly became fatal as well.

During a Cincinnati police traffic blitz from October-November, more than 30 citations were issued in Northside. Some drivers were accused of speeding, others of failing to yield to pedestrians.

For some Northsiders, pedestrian crashes are a fact of life: ‘We just have to run’

“I feel like the energy to make improvements in the neighborhood around pedestrian safety has continued,” said Northside Community Council President Becky Finnigan.

Finnigan shared during the call that they’re working with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“We had a really productive meeting with ODOT looking at possible solutions for Hamilton Avenue and bringing them into the fold,” she said.

Several new stop signs are being added, including one that was put up Monday.

Temporary bumpouts were installed along Hamilton Avenue as well.

The council will continue to pursue bumpouts at Knowlton Street, Chase Avenue and Lingo Street.

Some neighbors are asking the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering to look at including their streets in the city’s street-calming program.

The goal of the program is to “provide safe, sensitive and effective solutions to documented problems or deficiencies in the neighborhood street system.”

Finnigan says the residents should hear from DOTE by the end of the year about how their street scores.

“Make sure you reach out to our new elected [officials] that take office in January and ask them to prioritize pedestrian safety and to adequately fund it in the next city budget,” said Finnigan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Bond set for son accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill
Jwan McCloud, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Arrest made in woman’s murder in East Price Hill
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Teen arrested after making shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says

Latest News

Bearcat fans invited to ‘Light Up Nippert’ drone show
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the...
Boosted, fully vaccinated are ‘in pretty good shape’ against omicron, Beshear says
Gov. Andy Beshear hands out shoes to Kentucky children impacted by the deadly December tornadoes.
Kentucky toy drive receives 200k+ donations in less than a week