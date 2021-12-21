Northside community leaders continue call for pedestrian safety measures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northside community leaders shared an update on their ongoing pedestrian safety efforts at a council meeting Monday night.

Community council members shared the next steps in their plan to make the neighborhood’s streets as safe as possible for those walking, running or biking.

The effort has been motivated by a series of pedestrian crashes going back years, including one that was fatal and another that nearly became fatal as well.

During a Cincinnati police traffic blitz from October-November, more than 30 citations were issued in Northside. Some drivers were accused of speeding, others of failing to yield to pedestrians.

“I feel like the energy to make improvements in the neighborhood around pedestrian safety has continued,” said Northside Community Council President Becky Finnigan.

Finnigan shared during the call that they’re working with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“We had a really productive meeting with ODOT looking at possible solutions for Hamilton Avenue and bringing them into the fold,” she said.

Several new stop signs are being added, including one that was put up Monday.

Temporary bumpouts were installed along Hamilton Avenue as well.

The council will continue to pursue bumpouts at Knowlton Street, Chase Avenue and Lingo Street.

Some neighbors are asking the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering to look at including their streets in the city’s street-calming program.

The goal of the program is to “provide safe, sensitive and effective solutions to documented problems or deficiencies in the neighborhood street system.”

Finnigan says the residents should hear from DOTE by the end of the year about how their street scores.

“Make sure you reach out to our new elected [officials] that take office in January and ask them to prioritize pedestrian safety and to adequately fund it in the next city budget,” said Finnigan.

