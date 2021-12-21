Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A representative from Northeast Ohio said reaching capacity with an influx of COVID-19 patients is just one of many issues the state’s hospitals are encountering.
Democratic State Rep. Casey Weinstein said he was told by a hospital CEO that health care workers are being attacked by unvaccinated individuals on a daily basis for refusing to administer the “right” treatment.
Clashes between hospital staff and COVID-19 patients over the use of certain treatments are not new.
In August, a woman filed an emergency order with Butler County courts that forced an Ohio hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication typically used in care of horses.
Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the coronavirus.
