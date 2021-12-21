Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A representative from Northeast Ohio said reaching capacity with an influx of COVID-19 patients is just one of many issues the state’s hospitals are encountering.

Democratic State Rep. Casey Weinstein said he was told by a hospital CEO that health care workers are being attacked by unvaccinated individuals on a daily basis for refusing to administer the “right” treatment.

Was just briefed by a major hospital network CEO. It's not just that they're beyond capacity. The families of their unvaccinated patients are ATTACKING caregivers for not giving them the 'right' meds and (quack) treatments.



25 incidents EVERY DAY.



This. Is. INSANE. — Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) December 21, 2021

Clashes between hospital staff and COVID-19 patients over the use of certain treatments are not new.

In August, a woman filed an emergency order with Butler County courts that forced an Ohio hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication typically used in care of horses.

Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the coronavirus.

