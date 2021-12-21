State patrol installs new dash, body camera system for southwest Ohio troopers

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol posts are beginning to be equipped with body cameras thanks to a $15 million investment.

On Tuesday, the OSHP Wilmington District got their turn at getting outfitted with new dash cameras, back seat cameras, and body cameras.

“Today, we’re doing installs of our body cam, dashcam, the whole system is being installed here at the post,” Sgt. Ryan Purpura explained.

Fourteen cruisers at the post in Blue Ash are getting the new gear now and a new cluster of cruisers will come in for installation each day until every cruiser has the new equipment.

The upgrade for the Blue Ash post is part of the state-wide program announced last month by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Body cameras are nothing new to law enforcement, but these new ones have an updated function that should eliminate situations where an officer may forget to turn on their camera.

“What happens first is when the trooper activates their overhead lights, the dashcam will kick on,” said Sgt. Purpura. “When they open their door, the body camera will kick on, and then that whole interaction with the person they pulled over is caught on the body cam.”

The same is true for the backseat camera.

As soon as an officer opens the rear door, the recording will begin.

DeWine says the camera systems better protect the troopers, aid in crime scene and accident documentation and support OSP’s transparency goals.

