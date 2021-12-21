Celebration of Lights
Pedestrian dead in Green Twp crash

A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.

It happened in the 5900 block of Colerain Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers were dispatched to Colerain Avenue near Loretta Drive for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was walking west to east across the road, not in a marked crosswalk, and was struck by a 2016 Mazda CX-3 traveling north on Colerain Avenue, police said their initial investigation determined.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to police.

No name or age was provided, pending notification of next of kin

The striking vehicle stopped after the crash, and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not physically hurt.

The Green Township Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor, police said early Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

