Pedestrian dies in crash on Colerain Avenue, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Green Township Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Colerain Avenue, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the crash, dispatchers say.

Police have not announced the victim’s identity.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

