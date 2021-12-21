Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Push for legalizing marijuana makes way to Ohio Legislature

A quarter million people signed a petition for legalization to be considered.
Marijuana proposals could be heading to the Ohio Legislature
Marijuana proposals could be heading to the Ohio Legislature
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted more than 200,000 signatures to initiate the legalizing of marijuana in Ohio. If at least 132,000 signatures are verified from at least 44 counties, the statute will have to be presented to the Ohio Legislators for consideration.

Below is what the Coalition is proposing:

● Legalizes and regulates the cultivation, manufacture, testing, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products to adults aged 21 and up.

● Legalizes home grow for adults aged 21 or older with a limit of 6 plants per person and 12 plants per household.

Taxing would work as follows:

● 36% of the tax will support social equity and jobs programs - if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for social equity and jobs programs in Ohio.

● 36% to provide funding for communities who host adult-use cannabis dispensaries - if passed, it is estimated this could generate $150 million or more annually for the communities who have adult-use dispensaries.

● 25% to fund education and treatment for individuals with addiction issues - if passed, this statute could generate $104 million or more annually to research and treat substance abuse in Ohio.

● 3% to the Division of Cannabis Control and Tax Commissioner fund to cover regulatory and administrative costs for overseeing the adult-use cannabis industry.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Massive redevelopment planned for Tri-County Mall
Police said the man shot himself as officers approached.
Hyde Park bank robbery suspect dies from gunshot wound
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured...
Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot grease in Butler County break-in, police say
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
Pedestrian dead in Green Township crash

Latest News

Senate Bill 215 makes a concealed carry license optional for firearm-holders and also prohibits...
Ohio Senate passes concealed carry bill over objections of law enforcement groups
A bill passed Wednesday by the Ohio Senate would overhaul the state's medical marijuana...
Ohio Senate passes bill to expand medical marijuana program
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map
Two major gun bills pass Ohio House
Two major gun bills pass Ohio House
Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) speaks with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau.
Senate Republicans aim to put political pressure on Democrats if Biden COVID vaccine mandate is finalized