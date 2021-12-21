Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old at gas station

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a teenager in South Fairmount.

Kristopher Teetor, 17, was gunned down while pumping gas at a BP station between Harrison and Queen City avenues.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Family members say Teetor was buying juice for his niece.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he died.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Keuntay Bazel on an aggravated murder warrant in Teetor’s death.

Keuntay Bazel (Cincinnati Police Department)

Keuntay is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting.

Last month, CPD announced the arrest of 24-year-old Joseph Bazal, also on an aggravated murder warrant.

It isn’t known if the two suspects are related.

Joseph Bazel (Cincinnati Police Department)

FOX19 NOW talked with the victim’s sister, Kierra Teetor, after her youngest brother was killed.

Kierra remembers her younger brother as respectful, kind, sweet and helpful.

