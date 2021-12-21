Celebration of Lights
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old at gas station

The teen was pumping gas when he was shot.
Teen killed in shooting at a gas station in South Fairmount
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a teenager in South Fairmount.

Kristopher Teetor, 17, was gunned down while pumping gas at a BP station between Harrison and Queen City avenues.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Family members say Teetor was buying juice for his niece.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he died.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Keuntay Bazel on an aggravated murder warrant in Teetor’s death.

Keuntay Bazel
Keuntay Bazel(Cincinnati Police Department)

Keuntay is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting.

Last month, CPD announced the arrest of 24-year-old Joseph Bazal, also on an aggravated murder warrant.

It isn’t known if the two suspects are related.

Joseph Bazel
Joseph Bazel(Cincinnati Police Department)

FOX19 NOW talked with the victim’s sister, Kierra Teetor, after her youngest brother was killed.

Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting

Kierra remembers her younger brother as respectful, kind, sweet and helpful.

