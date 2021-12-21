Celebration of Lights
Washington Platform owner announces restaurant’s closure

Washington Platform Saloon & Restaurant is set to close after more than 150 years.
Washington Platform Saloon & Restaurant is set to close after more than 150 years.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Eve will not only mark the last day of 2021, but this year it will also mark the end of a longtime Cincinnati restaurant, the Washington Platform Saloon & Restaurant.

Owner and Chef Jon Diebold announced on Facebook the seafood restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 31.

Unlike some other business closures, Diebold said the pandemic nor labor shortage factored into the decision.

“We will dearly miss our customers! But it is time for a new chapter, and we want to go out on a high note. Let me be clear: This is not a result of the pandemic, the labor shortage, or any global shipping crisis.

“We have weathered all those events, just as we have weathered other downturns in our three decades of business. The decision to close was long thought-out. We were not bought out by another company,” the Facebook post reads.

The business opened more than 150 years ago on Elm Street.

