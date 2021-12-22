7-year-old spreading kindness after community helps her get service dog

BLUE ASH, OH (WXIX) - A Blue Ash girl with a complex medical history finally has a service dog thanks to the individual donations of countless residents from across the Tri-State.

Now the girl and her parents are paying the favor forward.

Ellory McClure’s health journey started in late 2017 when a tonsillectomy led to a change in her behavior. The formerly friendly and smiling child started to have behavioral problems.

Dozens of doctors appointments later, the McClures got a diagnosis: pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome, or PANS.

Children with PANS often have obsessions, compulsions, depression and anxiety. Ellory has a range of those, plus trouble speaking and eating as well as PTSD, seizures and a compromised immune system.

Last year, Ellory’s parents started an online fundraiser to get her a service dog, which they said would improve her quality of life in ways difficult for outsiders to understand.

The fundraiser raised $25,000. Now the family has Bearnard, or “Bear” for short.

Ellory has already bonded with the pup.

“It feels like we have a newborn baby,” she said. “I’m just so excited!”

Bear underwent training specific to Ellory’s symptoms.

“He got up to speed on the things that we’re working toward for her, [like] seizure alerts for her medical treatments in case she has vomiting, and obviously for the comfort, for the anxiety that she has during these visits,” said Ellory’s father, Brian McClure.

Those visits are Ellory’s weekly IVIG treatments, which Brian describes as being “like super juice” to improve the functioning of her immune system.

“He’s really nice because he’s so soft, and I love him,” Ellory said of Bear.

Brian and Carolynn say with Bear, Ellory seems to be the healthiest she’s ever been.

“To see the bond between Ellory and Bearnard is worth every single penny that’s been given to us,” Brian said.

The McClures decided to give back after witnessing the outpouring of community support and the support of the healthcare professionals working with Ellory.

Ellory and her parents have started doing “love drops.” They give bagged treats, thank you cards and well wishes to get others through the day.

The recipients are Tri-State medical professionals as well as those experiencing homelessness.

“I really love doing it,” Ellory said.

It’s an act of kindness that’s brought Ellory joy during the toughest of times, and it’s her way of showing her thanks for this life-changing gift of a best friend.

The McClures are planning to do another love drop soon. They’ve already gotten donations from local school districts and are collecting more through their Amazon Wishlist.

