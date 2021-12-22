Celebration of Lights
Arrest made after SWAT standoff in Kennedy Heights

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Kennedy Heights ended with an arrest after nearly six hours, according to police.

Police said the incident started as a domestic dispute call around 11:50 Tuesday night in the 6600 block of Kennedy Avenue.

SWAT was called to the scene at 1:45 a.m. for a man that was barricaded inside the residence.

According to police, a female was inside at the time and was pistol-whipped by her boyfriend.

Police said the woman called her neighbors who then called police.

A flashbang was used to get the man out of the house, but he did not respond peacefully, police said.

When SWAT got inside, police said they found the man locked inside of a bedroom upstairs.

According to police, the extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time but said she was transported to the hospital.

Police have not identified the man, but said he is 33-years-old and in custody on three charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, and violating a protection order. Gun charges are also likely, they said.

