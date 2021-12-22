Celebration of Lights
Burrow jokes that lack of things to do in Cincinnati makes it easy to avoid COVID

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) post game against the Denver Broncos in the first...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) post game against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)(Bart Young | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jokingly credited the lack of nightlife and things to do in Cincinnati for why the team has not been impacted by COVID-19.

Burrow met with the media Wednesday as the Bengals (8-6) prepare for their Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens (8-6).

Burrow was asked where the Bengals are at now mentally compared to when they played in Baltimore on Oct. 24.

The second-year QB said: “That’s tough to say. It’s a long season. You know, we’re still a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say at this point in the season.”

The team’s overall good health, he acknowledged, is because the Bengals are doing a good job with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Making it easier to follow those guidelines and not get COVID is the lack of stuff to do in the city, Burrow said with a jokingly smile.

“Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati. So, it’s not, you know, no ones going out to the clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend,” Burrow said.

Burrow finished that off by answering the question asked, saying the team is the same but with more reps under their belts this time around.

Hear Burrow’s comments on Cincinnati in the video below (6:53-7:29).

Burrow and the AFC North-leading Bengals host the Ravens at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

