City Church OTR finds permanent home in time for Christmas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young church in Over-the-Rhine is celebrating Christmas in a new home.

“This is a 130-year-old building and most of our church [members] isn’t 30 years old,” explains City Church OTR Pastor Chris Marlin.

Step inside the Philippus United Church of Christ on West McMicken and you have stepped into history. The church has been around since the late 1800s and now it is being shared with City Church OTR.

“It is truly a miracle. We were getting moved from our current venue and I started calling all of these developers,” explains Pastor Marlin, “And I got ahold of Model Group who does a lot in Over-the-Rhine, and they were like, ‘Man we just bought a church, and we don’t know what to do with it.’ And I was like, ‘I know what to do with it.’”

Pastor Chris Marlin Opened City Church OTR last year during the pandemic.

Since then, the congregation has moved to a couple of locations, but this is the new permanent home after buying the building earlier this month.

Wednesday night at Christmas Eve service will be the first time most of the church will see the new sanctuary.

Pastor Marlin says they chose to have Christmas Eve service Wednesday night because most of the congregation will be out of town for the holiday.

If you’re wondering what you will find at this non-denominational church, Pastor Marlin says you are welcome each Sunday beginning Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

“We try to do authenticity. When you come here it’s not a show,” Pastor Marlin adds. “This is like a family gathering to worship, and you’re invited to be part of the family. And I think people are longing for that. Loneliness is a big epidemic in the midst of COVID. How can we combat that? I think it’s being authentic and making each other feel like family.”

Pastor Marlin says the building is a Christmas gift to the people of City Church OTR. But more importantly, he wants to bring the love of Christ to the urban core of Cincinnati.

“We feel so lucky that we’ve gotten to actually put down roots in the middle of our city,” says Pastor Marlin, “And say, ‘we’re here and we’re not going anywhere.’”

You are welcome to attend the Christmas Eve service here at City Church OTR inside the Philippus Church on West McMicken Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m.

It will be a traditional candle-lit service and all ages including kids are welcome.

To find out more about the church and its other services, follow this link.

