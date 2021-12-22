Cold and sunny today, highs in the 30s

Celebration of Lights
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get set for a lot of sunshine today. Starting off in the chilly 20s and 30s. But with brisk winds blowing in from the northwest, we aren’t going to warm up much during the day. Highs should top out in the upper 30s. Wind gusts could reach as high as 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, sky conditions stay clear as winds become calm, allowing temperatures to dip into the mid 20s. Clouds will gradually increase on Thursday as high pressure shifts east and temperatures will be a bit milder, highs in the upper 40s.

No White Christmas this year. Friday brings a chance for a few scattered rain showers, mainly in the late afternoon and early evening. Sunny and dry for Christmas Day with a high near 60.

