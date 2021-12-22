Eldest Wagner son back in court for motion hearing in Pike County massacre case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The eldest Wagner son, George Wagner IV, is expected in court Wednesday morning for a motion hearing in the Pike County massacre case.

He is accused of taking part in the 2016 Pike County murders that left eight members of the Rhoden family dead.

George’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela, both pleaded guilty earlier this year for their roles in the execution-style murders.

George and his father, George “Billy” Wagner III, have pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for Wagner IV say in court records the confessions of his mother and younger brother determine he didn’t shoot and kill any of the eight victims so he is not eligible for the death penalty.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Randy Deering is expected to hear arguments from his attorneys whether to grant motion for the eight aggravated murder charges to be dropped.

“Recently provided discovery makes it clear that George Washington Wagner IV did NOT shoot and kill any of the victims. Yet the State insists on proceeding with this case, a capital case, unless and until Jake Wagner testifies for the State to its satisfaction,” reads the filing Friday by attorney Richard Nash.

“Thus, the State seeks to hold the death penalty over the head of George Wagner who did not kill anybody while it has struck a remarkable plea bargain with the actual killer of at least five of the victims who also shot a sixth victim.”

George Wagner IV was indicted on a total of 22 charges. including eight counts of aggravated murder. Prosecutors wrote in court records “that George Wagner IV shot each victim named personally.

“It is now clear that such a claim is factually false and untrue. George Washington Wagner IV shot nobody. The State knows (the court records) is false and that George Wagner shot nobody.”

The other charges George Wagner IV faces are conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count each of forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

