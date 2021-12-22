Celebration of Lights
Fairfield Township police dropoff carloads of gifts, food for nursing home residents

By Ken Brown
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield Township police loaded cruisers with food and brought some holiday cheer to Birchwood Care Center residents.

In the past, the department has done things like Shop-with-a-Cop for kids, but they felt this year there was a need on the opposite end of the age spectrum.

So, the Fairfield Township Police Department teamed up with Walmart to bring a pile of presents and food to the residents at Birchwood that may not get many visitors as the pandemic continues.

“This year, we decided to help out with the nursing homes here,” explained Sgt. John Vanderyt, Fairfield Township Police Department. “With the pandemic and everything going on and family members not being able to visit and some of them having family members away, we decided to do something special for them this year.

The gifts and food were mostly paid for through a grant that Walmart was awarded, and other donations Fairfield PD received.

All in all, the department had about four carloads worth of stuff for the Birchwood Care Center residents.

