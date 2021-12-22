Girl, 16, to be tried as adult in Forest Park slaying

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - The 16-year-old girl accused of luring Darnay Allmond to his death in Forest Park will be tried as an adult.

Enijah Wilson is one of two suspects facing counts of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in the August shooting that killed Allmond, 20.

Police announced charges against Wilson and 18-year-old Deaundre Manning two weeks after the shooting.

Now both Wilson and Manning will stand trial in Hamilton County adult court after Wilson was bound over this week.

Officers found Allmond shot to death on Pellston Court around 2 a.m. on July 29. He was originally found along the berm of the roadway by a customer of Syndi’s Saloon, which is located across the street.

Police say Wilson and Manning lured Allmond to a secluded area on Pellston Court intending to rob him. Allmond’s family says the suspects used Facebook to get him there.

Wilson and Manning then shot Allmond before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Allmond’s family members say Wilson being bound over has helped in their grieving process.

“I just felt like we were 10 steps closer to justice,” said Jamela Johnson, Allmond’s girlfriend.

For Allmond’s mother, Tanika Shields, it’s 10 steps closer to accountability.

“A big difference,” Shields said of the adult trial, “because even though you’re a minor, they’re holding you accountable for what you’re doing.”

Now several months without her son, Shields continues to grieve him.

“Every day is a challenged,” she said. “He was everything.”

She also remains baffled at how two teenagers could be accused of killing her son. Nevertheless, she says it’s her mission now to raise awareness about young people and all the issues they’re facing.

“Maybe more lives could be saved if people start being aware of the younger generation now,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.