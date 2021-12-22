Celebration of Lights
Good Samaritans save Burlington woman from dog attack

The woman has more than 50 dog bites and requires surgery.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Warning: Some viewers might find the images in the video disturbing.

BOONE COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A woman is recovering at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood after she was attacked by dogs.

Tiffany Carter says she owes her life to a courageous couple who spotted the attack while driving by.

It happened as Carter was out for an evening stroll down Rogers Lane in Burlington. She says two dogs came from a neighboring yard and dragged her to the ground.

“In that moment,” Carter said, “I was already thinking, ‘This is where I’m going to die. I’m going to die here.’”

Carrie Dotson and Danny Wagers happened upon the attack moments later.

“When we came around the corner, the dogs were closer to the road,” Dotson said, “and they had [dragged] her back probably a good three or four feet.”

Dotson and Wagers jumped out of the car.

“It was like a quick reaction,” Wagers said. “I didn’t even notice the car was still moving.”

Dotson said he started “screaming bloody murder” to get the dogs off Carter. “She was just kind of whimpering. She was crying, saying she just gave birth to twins.”

Dotson immediately called for an ambulance, which soon arrived to transport Carter to St. Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood.

Carter says she has more than 50 dog bites and a tendon that needs to be surgically reattached.

“I’ve got a lot of bruising,” she said. “They thought I had a broken arm, but that came back as severe swelling.”

Boone County Animal Control tells us they are investigating.

