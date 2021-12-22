Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold

While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta variant of the virus, it will likely spread more rapidly than the original strain of COVID-19.(KAIT)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been rising, now accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta variant of the virus, it will likely spread more rapidly than the original strain of COVID-19.

It’s possible to get the omicron variant even if you’re vaccinated, but you are less likely to experience severe illness, hospitalization, and death, however, breakthrough infections are still likely to occur, according to the CDC.

To help fight omicron, the CDC recommends everyone ages 5 and older be vaccinated, and everyone 18 and older to get a booster shot.

Mask wearing indoors or in areas of high community transmission is also recommended.

Symptoms of the omicron variant of COVID-19

There’s still not a lot of information on the difference between symptoms of the omicron variant and other COVID-19 variants if there are any, but the CDC recently released a briefing with the most commonly reported symptoms.

They include:

  • Cough.
  • Fatigue.
  • Congestion.
  • Runny nose.

Symptoms of delta and other COVID-19 variants

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

  • Fever or chills.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
  • Fatigue.
  • Muscle or body aches.
  • Headache.
  • New loss of taste or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • Congestion or runny nose.
  • Nausea or vomiting.
  • Diarrhea.

What are the symptoms of a cold?

Like COVID-19, the symptoms are often:

  • Coughing.
  • Sneezing.
  • Runny or stuffy nose.
  • Sore throat.
  • Tiredness.
  • Sometimes a fever.

Symptoms usually appear one to three days after exposure to a cold-causing virus.

Unlike COVID-19, a cold is usually harmless and cold-sufferers generally recover in three to 10 days.

Is it the flu?

The flu is different from a cold, and it can often come on suddenly, according to the CDC. Symptoms can include:

  • Fever, or feeling feverish and chills. It is important to note that not everyone with the flu will have a fever.
  • Cough.
  • Sore throat.
  • Runny or stuffy nose.
  • Muscle or body aches.
  • Headaches.
  • Fatigue.
  • Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, although it’s more common in children than adults.

Is it allergies?

There are some key differences in symptoms. Currently, The Weather Channel’s allergy tracker for Cincinnati is listed as “none,” with no grass, tree, and ragweed pollen counts.

Common allergy symptoms include:

  • Runny nose.
  • Sneezing.
  • Red, swollen eyes.
  • Itchy eyes.
  • Itchy nose.
  • Tickle in the throat.
  • Rarely a fever.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Massive redevelopment planned for Tri-County Mall
Police said the man shot himself as officers approached.
Hyde Park bank robbery suspect dies from gunshot wound
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured...
Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot grease in Butler County break-in, police say
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
Pedestrian dead in Green Township crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to...
Demand for COVID tests surges as omicron spreads
Despite concerns, the TSA estimates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3rd.
Some cancel holiday travel plans amid omicron spread
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
The update will begin at 2 p.m.
Mayor Cranley, Mayor-Elect Pureval urge vaccines, masks for holidays