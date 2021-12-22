Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

How to safely gather with loved ones during the holidays

By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With omicron surging, coronavirus is once again threatening to ruin the holiday spirit, but health experts said you can still enjoy the festivities if you take precautions.

“I want people to gather, but I want people to gather safely,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio at Emory University School of Medicine. “I’m going to gather with my family. We’ve limited the number of people that are there. Everybody is going to be vaccinated.”

Health experts said getting vaccinated is still the best defense, and a booster shot increases that protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations for gathering during the holidays.

The CDC said gathering outdoors is safer than indoors and to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

If you are sick or have symptoms, do not host or attend a gathering and also consider using a home self-test before joining indoor activities.

“If you test in the afternoon before coming over and everyone is negative, yeah, then I think you can relax,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner at George Washington University.

If your guests include kids that are too young to be vaccinated, experts said they may be more at risk than ever before from getting infected because the effect of omicron on young kids isn’t known.

When it comes to attending large outdoor events, experts say you can go, but make sure you are vaccinated, have gotten a booster and wear a mask.

The CDC also recommends you wear a mask indoors if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, mask up when the transmission rate is high in your community.

People traveling by air should be extra careful about wearing masks in crowded airports. Once you land, make sure you have a plan for what happens if you test positive.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Massive redevelopment planned for Tri-County Mall
Police said the man shot himself as officers approached.
Hyde Park bank robbery suspect dies from gunshot wound
First responders at a crash on eastbound I-275 Monday night.
3 taken to Cincy Children’s after I-275 crash, officials say
Hamilton police are investigating after they say a mother and her 16-month-old son were injured...
Mom, 16-month-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot grease in Butler County break-in, police say
A pedestrian is dead in a crash in Green Township, police said.
Pedestrian dead in Green Township crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that will make sports gaming legal in the state.
Sports gaming now legal in the state of Ohio
A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of an Ohio law that prohibits doctors from...
Gov. DeWine signs ‘born alive’ bill that threatens to close 2 SW Ohio abortion clinics
Susan Brownell sleeps on an air mattress wearing a few clothes she brought and uses a...
Grandmother waits more than 75 days for furniture after moving across states