Infant found unresponsive at Villages of Roll Hill home rushed to hospital, police say

Officers arrived at the address on President Drive to find the infant was unresponsive, police...
Officers arrived at the address on President Drive to find the infant was unresponsive, police said.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after an infant was rushed to the hospital when Cincinnati officers found the child unresponsive at a Villages of Roll Hill home.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the home for a report of domestic violence, according to Cincinnati police spokeswoman Emily Szink.

Officers arrived at the address on President Drive to find the infant was unresponsive, Szink said.

The child was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, she added.

Investigators are now trying to determine what transpired before the infant was injured, according to Szink.

Police said they will not be releasing any more information at this time.

