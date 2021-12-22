Celebration of Lights
Neighbor admits to years of watching Loveland woman shower naked, police say

The 83-year-old was arrested on Tuesday.
Stanford Seto
Stanford Seto(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Imagine you’re walking home with your dog and you catch your neighbor watching through a window as your wife showers.

According to court documents, that’s exactly what happened to a Loveland couple in September.

The neighbor allegedly caught in the act admitted afterward he’d been doing it for as long as five years, police wrote in an affidavit.

Stanford Seto, 83, was arrested Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and criminal trespassing.

The couple preferred to remain anonymous.

“Shock would be the understatement of the year,” said the wife.

The window through which Seto allegedly watched the woman shower is on the backside of a house with a wooded backyard. She says she thought she was showering in private.

“Very angry, you know what I mean?” The husband said. “Just straight up give up on humanity at this point.”

The couple confronted Seto a couple of days after initially catching him in September. Then they called the police.

“I was really expecting to hear it was a one-time thing, that it was a bad decision, a really bad decision, and to hear regret and remorse... and that’s not what I heard,” the wife said.

She filed a report the next day on fears it would happen to someone else.

In addition to admitting he’d watched the woman shower since 2016, court documents also show Seto showed police pictures he had taken of her in her swimsuit in her backyard.

“And that made it that much worse,” she said.

Seto was a “good friend,” according to the couple. The neighbors shared a lawnmower, and the couple even gave Seto a key to their home.

“That was bad,” the wife said. “But truly probably the worst was telling our kids, having to sit them down and tell them that someone they considered a family friend isn’t safe to be around anymore.”

Now the couple has a restraining order against Seto. They’ve also have added security cameras to their home.

Seto will be in court on Jan. 3.

His attorney did not respond to request for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

