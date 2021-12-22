Milford police investigating death of 75-year-old woman as homicide

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after the body of a 75-year old woman was found inside a home in Milford Wednesday morning.

Officers went to a home on Seminole Trail around 8:30 a.m. to check on the welfare of Mary Danbury, according to police.

Danbury, who works at Kroger, had not shown up for work yet, so they called police to have some check on her, Chief Donald Mills said.

Officers found Danbury deceased and say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say, however, that this does not appear to be a random act and there is no reason for residents to be concerned about their safety.

Chief Mills said no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Danbury’s death at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Milford police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or email investigations@milfordohio.org.

