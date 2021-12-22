Celebration of Lights
Ohio “born alive” bill becomes law

(ohio.org)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s born alive bill into law on Wednesday.

It requires doctors to perform life-saving care on fetuses that survive rare failed abortions. Those who fail to do so will face felony charges.

The legislation requires doctors to report cases of fetuses living after abortions and attempted abortions.

It also bans abortion clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools. The move could force two remaining abortion clinics in Southeast Ohio to close.

Senate bill 157 passed the Ohio House and Senate along party lines.

You can read the full text of the legislation here.

