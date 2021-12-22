Ohio dealing with COVID-19 surge in cases, hospitalizations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the holiday season in full swing, Ohio is seeing a surge across the state regarding COVID-19. From the number of cases to tests and hospitalizations - Ohio is seeing increasing numbers.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 12,864 new cases.

That is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, breaking Tuesday’s record.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.