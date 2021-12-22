Celebration of Lights
Ohio sees record-high number of new COVID cases for second day in a row

COVID-19 test at TestHere
COVID-19 test at TestHere(WVIR)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio saw a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row amid the omicron variant surge.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 12,864 new cases on Wednesday -- the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. It breaks Tuesday’s record-high of 12,502 new cases. Prior to the omicron variant surge, the record for most new cases in a day was set in November 2020.

ODH reported 491 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. Of them, 41 people were admitted to the ICU.

The surge comes as Ohio hospitals and healthcare workers are feeling the strain. Gov. Mike DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to help hospital staff last week and the first deployed members are expected to Northwest Ohio hospitals tomorrow.

